Qureshi gifted property to members of family

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, has gifted his family property and agriculture land worth millions, a step which seems a contradiction of party Chairman Imran Khan’s political and moral stance on the issue. Legally, the transactions are permissible under law and a routine affair with business and political elite of the country.

Some tax officials say the instrument of gifts to family is carried out to avoid taxes, but as it is permissible under law, is used widely by influential political and business elite.

“This is a normal practice. We keep farmlands in the name of family and transferred the as gifts. There is nothing illegal in it,” replied Shah Mehmood Qureshi when asked for his version on the issue.

He said there was a huge difference between massive cash transactions in the shape of gifts circulated within a family that was used by influential people, and distributing farmland to the members of the family. Qureshi said he and the members of his family paid due taxes on the farmlands and properties, and there was nothing wrong or doubtful about it.

Asked about party chief’s stance on the issue, he said “in the case of Sharif family, such gifts were being scrutinised as the money trail from abroad was doubtful, but I and my family have paid all the taxes. So there is nothing wrong with it”.

Asked why his son Zain Hussain Qureshi (NTN 3052682-5) paid zero tax from 2013-15, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said might be because he had left the job he was doing earlier.

PTI chief Imran Khan on January 20, through press talk, and later on through a tweet, mocked at the ruling Sharif family after pointed questions were asked by Supreme Court judges during Panama case hearing regarding gift transacted between Premier Nawaz Sharif and his children to the tune of Rs510 million, during four years, up till 2012 . But, the PTI was taken aback when it was reported that party’s secretary general and a noted businessman Jehangir Tareen had transacted an amount of Rs1.6 billion as gifts to his immediate family and vice versa. As the Panama case against Premier Sharif and his children is being fought in high spirits in the apex court, and more ferociously in media interactions after every hearing by both the PTI and PML-N side, the moral aspect of this political case is discomforting for both the sides. As Imran and aides call for resignation of the premier on moral grounds almost every day, they go conspicuously silent when asked about deeds and financial practices of their ace leaders. First Mr Tareen and now Mr Qureshi – top two leaders of the party in hierarchy after Imran Khan, the party chairman.

Mr Qureshi’s statement on oath submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan states he has gifted property and agriculture land worth Rs13.56 million in the name of his son, Zain Qureshi. Another Rs1.45 million worth property and agricultural land gifted to his wife, Rs1.347 million to his daughter, Mehar Bano Qureshi and another Rs1.149 million worth agricultural land in the name of his daughter Gohar Bano Qureshi. Details are as follows: House No 444, Daulat Gate, Multan gifted to his son Zain Qureshi. Around 351 kanals of agriculture land in the name of his wife, Mehrine Qureshi located in Chak No 2 Tarpal, tehsil and district Multan. Another peace of 6 marla land in Taj Bagh, Tajpura, Lahore gifted in the name of his wife and 982 kanals in the name of son Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi in the same area. Gifted another 53 kanal of agriculture land in the name of his son Zain Qureshi located in Mouza Saleh Mahey, 554 kanals in Tarpal area Multa in the name of his daughter Ms Mehar Bano Qureshi, another 32 kanal peace of land in the name of his daughter Mehar Bano Qureshi located in Mouza Bahuwala, another 511 kanals located in Chak No 2 Tarpal, Multan, gifted to his daughter Gohar Bano Qureshi. From 2010 till 2012 Shah Mehmood Qureshi and family paid Rs89,050 as agricultural income tax for each year, the same for three years in a row.

Interestingly, Shah Mehmood Qureshi didn’t declare value of non-agricultural and agricultural property in wealth statement for the year 2012, and declared zero cash in hand in wealth statement of year 2012. Mr Qureshi however paid an amount of Rs864,148 as income tax in year 2012.

