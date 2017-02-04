LAYYAH: Eight people, including six children, driver and his wife were killed when a truck hit a school van in Layyah district on Friday. The tragic incident occurred due to dense fog on the Fatehpur Road in Layyah. Fifteen injured schoolchildren were immediately shifted to the Trauma Centre in Fatehpur Hospital.

According to reports, driver of the school van Aleem Danish, his wife Maria and daughter Maryam and son Kamran are among the dead. Meanwhile, Muaaz Abdul Samad and Subhan were also killed in the accident.

Out of 15 injured persons, three children Umar, Qamr and Rehan were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital Multan in serious condition. Shamim and Khalida were shifted to district headquarters hospital Layyah. 10 injured persons Shaian, Asad Shahzad, Aysah Siddiqua, Naghman Sheerin, Aysha, Irum Shahzadi, Ahmed Raza, Zoha Ayaz, Bisma Ayaz and Fatima were shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital Fatehpur.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the incident of killing of children in the accident. In a statement, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of deceased children. He directed the administration to provide the injured with best medical care.

