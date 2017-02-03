CHARSADDA: The local journalists here on Thursday staged protest against the police for forcing them to get approved their news reports from the concerned police stations before publication.

The journalists had gathered for a press conference of the District Police Officer Sohail Khalid when the in-charge Prang Police Station, Assistant Sub Inspector Gul Malik said that reporters should get permission from the police before filing police-related or crime news. Following the misbehaviour of the cop, the journalists boycotted the press conference and staged a sit-in outside the City Police Station.

Later, the journalists marched through various areas and gathered at the Farooq Azam Chowk where they blocked the Charsadda-Mardan road to traffic for some time.Charsadda Press Club president Sabz Ali Tareen said that the police were creating hurdles for journalists in performing their duties.

The protesting journalists asked the provincial police chief to transfer the official or else a protest campaign would be launched against the erring cop.

