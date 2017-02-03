ABU DHABI: United Arab Emirates has developed an Eco-Villa Prototype that will generate its own electricity through solar panels while the newly-introduced villa also incorporates water-saving technologies and designed features to reduce its environmental impact compared to existing villas in the country.

It is an honor for Pakistan that the eco-villa is developed with the efforts of Pakistani engineers, Pakistani labourers in association with British engineer within 3 months in Masdar City that is planned project in Abu Dhabi and it also hosts the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Executive Director of Eco-Villa Project Shahabuddin Shahab informed The News International that the eco-villa not only generates its own electricity but would be able to also export excess electricity to the national grid. Shahab said that Abu Dhabi government would introduce for the first time to pay back in cash to its customers who put excess electricity in Eco Villa through using less watts.

According to Masdar, the eco-villa is designed to consume 72 percent less energy as compared to existing villas in Abu Dhabi. The Eco-Villa Prototype is also designed to displace up to 63 metric tons of carbon emissions each year and use 35 percent less water than regular villas, Masdar claimed.

British Design Engineer Ross said to The News International that the "Net Zero Energy" villa will be equipped with 80 rooftop solar panels that can supply up to 40000 kilowatts per annum to the national grid, easily offsetting its own electricity requirements.

Replying to a question Shahab said that the cost of Eco-Villa construction is similar to that of a conventional home of the same size but he claimed that its energy and water efficiency would also reduce running costs substantially.

The grey-water that is gently used and is non-contaminated water from bathroom, sinks, showers, tubs, and washing machines would be supplied to the garden of Eco-Villa; said Shahabuddin Shahab. It is expected that the eco-villa will use 35 per cent less water than standard villas through innovative water conservation measures.

Abu Dhabi government officials have now asked the contractor to build 10 experimental villas in the western region of Abu Dhabi also.

