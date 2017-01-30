KARAK: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Sirajul Haq on Sunday accused the rulers of transferring national wealth abroad and vowed not to rest until they were held accountable.

Addressing a gathering here, he said, “We would not rest until the rulers brought back the looted wealth.” On the occasion, the activists of various political parties announced joining the Jamaat-e-Islami. JI provincial head Mushtaq Ahmad Khan also addressed the gathering.

Sirajul Haq said US President Donald Trump had declared war against the Muslim world by banning the entry of immigrants from seven Muslim countries.“The US president created fear among the hearts of rulers who were unable to raise voice for the people,” he maintained.

He said the people couldn’t be befooled in the name of democracy and said the

problems being faced by the people were increasing day by day. The Jamaat-e-Islami head accused the rulers of being stooges of the US and said the JI was the only political party that could make Pakistan corruption-free and prosperous.

Death anniversary: The death anniversary of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan was observed here on Sunday. A ceremony was held to observe the death anniversary of Wali Khan at the Town Hall in Karak.

Speaking on the occasion, ANP district head Sajjad Ahmad Khan paid glowing tributes to Wali Khan for his services to the cause of democracy. He said that Wali Khan always fought for the rights of the Pakhtuns.

