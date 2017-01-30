Man electrocuted by kite wire entangled with power lines

String injures minor; kites fly despite ban

LAHORE

A 28-year-old man died after falling from the rooftop of his four- storey house in the Baghbanpura area on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Majid Ali, son of Muhammad Arif of Angoori Bagh Scheme-I, Baghbanpura. His father registered an FIR stating that Majid had gone to the roof to check the water tank when he suffered a severe electric shock accompanied by an explosion, and he fell off the roof. Hearing the sound of the explosion, his family members and other locals rushed out of their houses and found the victim lying dead in the street. The victim’s family claimed that an iron wire which was attached with a kite string had entangled with high voltage wires which claimed his life. Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a murder case.

Meanwhile, a four-year-old girl was injured by the string of a stray kite in the Harbanspura area on Sunday.

The girl, Sana, was on her way on a bike with her father when the string of a stray kite slashed her throat. She was rushed hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, citizens were seen flying kites in various parts of the City on Sunday despite a ban on the activity.

The areas where kite flying was witnessed included Harbanspura, Shalimar, Lytton Road, Mozang, Shadbagh, Badami Bagh, Baghbanpura, Mughalpura, Gujjarpura, Nawankot, Factory Area, Misri Shah, Qila Gujjar Singh, Gwalmandi, Johar Town, Ravi Road and Sherakot.

115 arrested: Police registered 103 cases and arrested 115 persons on charges of kite flying here on Sunday.

Police also seized 8,102 kites and 333 rolls of kite string from the possession of the arrested persons. City Division police arrested 12 accused, Cantt Division police rounded up 36 accused, Civil Lines Division police booked eighteen accused, Sadr Division police detained 15 accused, Model Town Division police apprehended five accused and Iqbal Town Division police caught 29 accused.

Donkeys rustled: Chung police have registered a case against unidentified persons on charges of rustling 10 donkeys.

Some unidentified thieves rustled 10 donkeys owned by a man, Muhammad Fiaz, at Barkat Town, Chung. Thieves killed the donkeys and took away their hides and meat leaving their skeletons behind at the scene.

suspects held: Police carried out a search operation in the Subzazar area and arrested 19 Afghanis. The arrested persons had failed to produce their identification papers for checking. Police have shifted them to some undisclosed location for investigation. Similarly, police conducted search operation in the Green Town area and arrested 25 suspects, including Afghanis and Pathans.

found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead in the Bhatti Gate police jurisdiction on Sunday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict, and suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body has been removed to morgue.

Woman killed: A woman was killed and another suffered injuries when a speeding car hit them in the Johar Town police area on Sunday.

The two women, yet to be identified, were crossing a road near Mian Plaza, Johar Town, when they were run over and injured by a rashly-driven car. The car driver fled. The victims were removed to hospital where one of them was pronounced dead. Police have shifted the body to morgue.

Gunned down: A 35-year-old man was shot dead by some unidentified persons in the North Cantt area on Sunday. Police said victim Shahzad, son of Muhammad Sharif of D Block, Bahar Shah Road, North Cantt had been murdered over an old enmity. Police have shifted the body to morgue and registered a case.

