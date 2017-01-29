Rawalpindi

All campuses of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori and High School celebrated the annual Little Scientists Week, says a press release.

The SLS, Gulraiz campus school ground looked like a huge science lab on Friday with the primary and secondary students of the Gulraiz campus dressed up as little scientists with lab coats and goggles proudly displaying their science projects.

Parents were invited as guests for the day and they went from display to display with confident, young scientists explaining the “what” and “how” of the science behind their project.

Some students made the science models and projects taking help from their science books whereas others had made theirs by observing everyday scientific happenings around them that had fascinated them. Students told the guests how they used recycling materials like water bottles, ice cream sticks, cardboard, tins and cartons to make their projects. A homemade projector displayed in a dark room was liked by everyone. The primary level student who had made it explained that it worked through the help of a magnifying class and a mobile screen placed behind it in an inverted position. An old cardboard box was used and the guests were shown how the picture quality could be improved by the use of a better magnifying glass.

The life cycles of various insects and reptiles were displayed. Secondary level students focused more on energy conservation and how different forms of energy could be used to run electromagnetic trains, huge LED lights and mills. Section Head, SLS, Gulraiz campus, Tanzeela Nadeem appreciated all her students and teachers and thanked the parents for all their help and for being such an appreciative audience.

