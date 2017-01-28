Orwell’s lessons

George Orwell is best known for his novels Animal Farm and 1984. Both were written toward the end of a life cut short by tuberculosis. But they came after a long period of reflection, activism, and engagement, through what one writer has called the “dark valley” of the 1920s and 30s and the death and destruction of the Second World War. 1984, we are told, is now at the top of the charts at Amazon.

Orwell’s insights into politics, propaganda, and the uses and abuses of power have never seemed so apt as they are today. He would have had a field day parsing the speeches and performances of the last few days. Were the possible consequences not so serious, one could enjoy a good laugh. But the ugly face of European populism after the First World War did too much irreparable damage for anyone to just walk away from the conceits and exaggerations that dot the landscape of presidential utterances.

The underlying premise of Trump’s rhetoric is that he alone understands the interests of The People, and that The People are a single unit to which he has a unique pipeline. As The Leader, he alone knows how to communicate with The People. For example, The People don’t want to see his tax returns. Only The Elites want to see them. A government which (allegedly for the first time in decades) has been returned to The People will actually be run by a cabinet dominated by millionaire businessmen. He sees nothing ironic or even ridiculous in that, because the only humour he understands is sarcasm and character assassination.

The dark, grim nature of his views can be found in his book Crippled America, and in that extraordinarily dark riff in his inaugural address where he described the “carnage” that had come to America, and which single-handedly he would bring to an end. The threats to The People become the threats to The Nation, which leads to the Mexican wall and the anti-Muslim policies, as well as the appeal to protectionism.

The central experience in Orwell’s life was his experience in the Spanish Civil War. He learned that the propaganda and lies of the Stalinists could only be countered by the bitter tonic of reality. All courageous people could do in the face of the totalitarian lie was to tell the truth.

But it’s also a reality that the U.S. government leads the largest economy in the world. It is the one with which we do the most trade. Since the end of the Second World War Canada has been committed to building a world based on the rule of law, not just because we’re good guys, but because a rules-based trading system works for us better than one dictated solely by power.

It’s clear from his speech that Trump’s vision is a world system dominated by America’s self-interest, and that every other president before him has completely failed to protect American jobs and values. He attacks companies that do business in other countries. He thinks trade and investment are zero-sum games.

It is fascinating to see how many in the business and political world are ready to placate these arguments, little understanding that they are untrue, and ultimately will be harmful to the interests of American workers and citizens. Protectionism will breed more protectionism. Self interest alone is not enough. The pursuit of the public interest requires us to look beyond our own little platoon. It took the world from 1914 to 1945 to learn some of these lessons, and it is potentially disastrous to forget them.

This article has been excerpted from: ‘Orwell’s Lessons for the Era of Trump’.

Courtesy: Commondreams.org

0



0







Orwell’s lessons was posted in Opinion of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182266-Orwells-lessons/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Orwell’s lessons" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182266-Orwells-lessons.