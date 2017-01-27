Dubai, Bahria Town and Bait Al Batterjee Medical Company sign mutual agreement

Medical Company to build new hospitals in Bahria Town, Karachi, Bahria Enclave, Islamabad, and Bahria Orchard, Lahore; Malik Riaz Hussain highly committed

DUBAI: Asia’s largest private real estate developer Bahria Town Pakistan and founders of Saudi German Hospitals Bait Al Batterjee Medical Company (BAB) have signed an historic agreement in Dubai that will revolutionise the standards of healthcare in Pakistan.

BAB is a MENA market leader in healthcare facilities and the founder of the Saudi German Hospitals, which is the leading healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Yemen. Under this agreement, BAB will build new state-of-the-art hospitals in Bahria Town, Karachi, Bahria Enclave, Islamabad, and Bahria Town, Lahore. Through related arrangements, the Middle East Healthcare Company (MEAHCO), where BAB is the majority shareholder, would operate the envisaged Saudi German Hospitals.

BAB will also provide supervisory services to the existing Bahria Orchard Lahore Hospital under the name of Bahria International Hospitals. This agreement is a formal and final expression of an initial agreement signed six months ago between the parties in this regard.

This breakthrough agreement will pave the way to establish world-class healthcare facilities in Pakistan, which will be second to none in the world.

Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain and BAB President Sobhi Batterjee share the vision to apply their knowledge, resources and corporate standing to provide high quality healthcare services to the people of Pakistan. Both groups intend to implement this vision through establishment and operations of world class hospitals and healthcare facilities.

This binding agreement will not only lead to the provision of quality healthcare to the community, but will also set a benchmark for the healthcare sector by raising the bar of quality of healthcare facilities and patient care.

Malik Riaz Hussain was highly committed about this epoch-making deal. He viewed it as yet another opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan in a better way by bringing home international standards of medical expertise and healthcare. This is in line with Mailk Riaz Hussain’s wish to be remembered as a welfare tycoon rather than a real estate tycoon. He expressed the hope that such arrangements with well-reputed international healthcare groups would not only improve the standards of healthcare facilities in Pakistan but would also enrich the experience of the local medical professionals through interaction with globally renowned health specialists and practitioners.

Batterjee highlighted that the private sector could play an important role in providing quality medical care to the people of Pakistan. He emphasised the need to balance the ratio between healthcare providers and the population.

In addition, Bahria Town is also liaising with Harley Street London to set up top-notch Spinal Surgery and Rehabilitation, and Nerve Injury Repair Centers in Pakistan. These most modern healthcare facilities are being set up in Bahria Golf City, Islamabad, Bahria Enclave, Islamabad, and Bahria Orchard, Lahore, with Rs800 million already invested and further investments to follow.

These facilities will provide international standard healthcare facilities to patients who spend millions of rupees to get such treatments from foreign countries.

