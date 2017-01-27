KARACHI: Pakistan will feature in the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championship pencilled in for May 1-9 in Iran.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), the other day, said that the camp had already been started in Peshawar in which 20 top players of the country had been undergoing training.

The PVF said it has decided to broaden the base by promoting clubs, holding talent hunt programmes and organising regional training camps. “We intend to participate in all the forthcoming Asian tournaments/championships starting from Youth (Under-18), Junior (Under-20), Under-23 and Senior Asian Championships,” the PVF said in a press release.

“For this purpose, the senior team will be participating in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Baku from May 12-22.

“The senior team’s next assignment is Asian Seniors Men’s Volleyball Championship to be held from July 24 to August 1 in Indonesia,” the PVF said.

The preparations for Islamic Games and Asian Senior Volleyball Championship will begin next month.

“The PVF is grateful to the Pakistan Sports Board for helping it promote the game through various means,” the federation said.

