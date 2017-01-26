PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Wednesday said lack of sanitation was a problem and a potential source of spreading diseases.

This he stated at a handover and takeover ceremony of the transfer of assets and services between the Water & Sanitation Services, Kohat, and Municipal Administration, Kohat, said an official handout.

Under the agreement, the services and assets of Water & Sanitation Services, Kohat, were formally transferred to the Municipal Administration Kohat.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Law Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi, Member Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Bangash, Secretary Local Government Jamaluddin and others.

The chief minister had a meeting before the agreement where he addressed the participants. He directed the relevant quarters to replicate either the Peshawar or Mardan model for the new company.

Pervez Khattak directed to plan the outsourcing of sanitation, waste management, including collection and dumping, etc. An amount of Rs60 million has already been transferred and another 25 million would be transferred soon, he added.

The chief minister directed to focus on the interior Kohat city and ensure cleanliness and sanitation in the streets. Meanwhile, the chief minister hinted at the establishment of a separate autonomous body for the promotion of sports on permanent basis throughout the province.

The body would be autonomous and would make its own decisions for the promotion and conduction of sports events including talent hunt etc. The provincial government would provide one line budget and it would carry out the sporting activities and make its decisions independently, he added. The chief minister was talking to legend squash player Qamar Zaman at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

