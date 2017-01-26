KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier Olympian judoka Shah Hussain will feature for the first time in any National Judo Championship next month.

Shah, who represented Pakistan at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is set to arrive in Islamabad next month to feature in the National Judo Championship, which Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) plans to organise at the federal capital from February 13-18.

“Shah is coming to Pakistan for the National Championship,” Shah’s father Hussain Shah told ‘The News’ from Japan.

The PJF also plans to hold a training session of other judokas with Shah.

Shah is expected to face compatriots Ahmed Butt and Yousuf Riaz in the -100kg final.

The PJF also plans to work further on the Tokyo-based Shah along with Qaiser Khan and Amina Toyoda who is also Tokyo-based for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “I hope these three will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics,” the PJF official said.

