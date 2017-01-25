LAHORE

Lahore High Court Judge and old Ravian Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan has said that old Ravians are the backbone of Government College University, Lahore, and would continue to play their positive role in the progress and development of their alma mater and support the deserving students studying here.

He said this in his address at the inaugural ceremony of newly-elected executive committee of Old Ravians Union at the university’s Bukhari Auditorium on Tuesday.

Justice Farrukh said GCU Endowment Fund, developed by its alumni was role model for other educational institutions.

“Wherever I go to attend the syndicate meetings as a representative of the Honorable Chief Justice, they asked me about this fund and that how could they develop it,” he said.

He called upon the new executive to compile a record of all students who had studied there and devise a strategy to connect them with each other to make the union more proactive and vibrant.

He said the time he spent at GC as a student was the best period of his life.

Justice Farrukh also said, “We, the old Ravians, with the passage of the time don’t get older; we get wiser, so the senior most are the wisest.”

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said ORU had traditionally played a positive role as far as the Government College, now University, was concerned. “Whenever the college faces any trouble, they come to its rescue,” he said.

He told the old Ravians that the construction work at the GCU Kala Shah Campus had begun, and invited them to play active role in development of the campus that was facing space constraints.

Qazi Afaq Hossain, the former federal secretary and newly-elected ORU president, said that the office of the union president was the biggest honour of his life. He appreciated the services of ORU Honorary Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, saying that “he’s the driving force behind all the activities of the union.”

Kamran Lashari, the outgoing ORU president, said GCU had great traditions and values which must be upheld. He congratulated the new executive committee, saying that “the union is in better hands.

