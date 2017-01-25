SUKKUR: While talking to the media in Sukkur, the Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah said that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was a hurdle in the implementation of the National Action Plan and said that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was like a servant of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

He said that after the BBC report, the German newspaper disclosed the assets and properties of Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He questioned: “What other proof does the Supreme Court require in the Panama Leaks case?” He said that the banners against the corruption of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan were raised in Rawalpindi. He said that Nisar must declare himself transparent before the court and only then he should talk against the PPP leadership.

He said that Nawaz Sharif would never be able to rescue himself from the Panama Leaks case. Syed Khursheed Shah said that Nisar was also getting hyper when the Sindh chief minister wrote a letter to him over the administrative issues. He said that some pro-Musharraf parliamentarians were in the cabinet of the prime minister and they used pro-Musharraf language.

The opposition leader said that the Sindh government had done good for farmers, but Punjab government had not provided even 10 percent of the same facilities to the farmers of Punjab. He further added that the federal government had withdrawn the subsidy on fertilisers, which was injustice with farmers.

He said that the PPP had protested over this issue in parliament and was still determined to protest out of parliament until the withdrawal of this decision. While talking about Nusrat Sehar Abbasi’s issue, he said that threat of self-immolation by Nusrat Sehar Abbasi for demanding the resignation of Imdad Pitafi was not good. He further added that the attitude of Pitafi towards Nusrat Sehar Abbasi was immoral. On the other hand, he lauded Pitafi for setting a good tradition by apologising to Nusrat Sehar Abbasi.

He also proposed cold storage chain in Sukkur and Khairpur for the storage of fresh dates to increase exports. He said the agricultural growth programme would benefit the farmers and would motivate them on farming and productivity. Director agricultural department briefed him that the farmers of Sukkur and Khairpur were equipped with 16 auto motorcycle loaders as they used them as major transportation of their dates, from their areas to the market.

