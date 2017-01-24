PC-1 submitted to equip 0.1m youth with technical skills

Islamabad: A PC-1 for Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP) (Phase IV) has been submitted to Ministry of Education and Professional Training to equip 0.1million individuals with technical hands on skills during year 2017-18. During Phase lV the authorities have planned two batches of 50,000 each.

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and National Training Bureau (NTB) would equip the youth with technical hands on skills during the period to run local and international industrial machinery and also to be part of national economy.

Official sources on Monday said apart from construction sector human resource is also being prepared in agriculture health paramedics business & Information Technology (IT) hospitality & tourism media related trades and fashion & beauty.

The manufacturing industry includes textile (home textile fabrics garments knitwear & hosiery) sports goods leather goods glass ceramics & pottery and surgical instruments manufacturing.

The sources said present government has taken numerous steps for development of Human Resource through provision of technical hands on skills to individuals across the country.

NAVTTC is entrusted to execute two (02) skill development programmes to develop potential human resource i.e. Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan Programme & Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme.

NAVTTC had specifically designed Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan (PSDP) programme to ensure appropriate access of inhabitants of less developed areas for skill development.

Under this programme priority is given to less developed areas while allocating funds seats.

In line with directions of government NAVTTC is primarily focused to prepare skilled human resource for National Mega projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other energy related project.

CPEC is expected to generate around 2 (two) million jobs for skilled human resource and NAVTTC is utilizing all its efforts to generate competent manpower in construction sector.

The prime focus of this programme is low educated and unskilled youth of the country to convert them into valuable human resource.

As per details three (03) batches of this programme have been successfully completed targeting the provision of hands on skills in marketable trades to 25 000 youth in each batch.

NAVTTC is mandated and also focused on quality of training related to human resource development through its Skill Development Programs i.e.Competency Based Trainings.

Accreditation & Certification Piloting of Apprenticeship Reforms Job Placement & Career Counseling National Vocational Qualification Framework (RPL & RCC) and strengthening Public Private Partnership to bridge demand & supply gap.

NAVTTC has a strong coordination liaison with provincial governments Chambers of Commerce & Industries etc and it takes all provincial stakeholders (public & private) onboard at planning and execution stage of the project to cater geographic skill demands.

