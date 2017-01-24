LAHORE

The Lahore High Court on Monday sought reply from federal law ministry on a petition questioning a debate in the Senate to amend blasphemy law initiated, as per the petition, by PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar.

A lawyer, Nadeem Siddiqi, contended in his petition that Senator Babar gave a statement in the Senate during a debate for amendment to the blasphemy law. He pleaded that the under the Constitution, the parliament could not make a law contrary to Islamic principles.

He alleged that initiating a debate on blasphemy law was a conspiracy. He asked the court to stop the Senate from holding any debate to amend the blasphemy law. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sought reply from the ministry within two weeks and also issued notice to Senator Farhatullah Babar.

