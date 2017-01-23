SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to support constitutional amendment, providing for four-year term of assemblies and the governments.

While talking to the media, Shah also said that the Supreme Court would decide the fate of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over the Panama Leaks case, adding that he was also waiting for the verdict of the Supreme Court like entire nation.

Shah said that the blueprint of the assets of Nawaz Sharif had now been exposed and even the evidences of the gifts of Qatari princes to Nawaz Sharif had also surfaced. He said that the PM was passing through tough time because his evidences in the Panama Leaks case proved foul. He further went on to say that Nawaz Sharif was in a state of frustration and complication.

Shah said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had kicked off his long march against Nawaz Sharif in order to press his four points, however, he said that huge participation of people in the long march of Bilawal in the cities of Punjab posed a threat to the popularity Nawaz Sharif, therefore, PML-N was talking against Bilawal. He said that Bilawal would start the second phase of long march very soon, which would start from Rahimyar Khan and would end at Multan.

Shah also said that building a new Sukkur barrage was not an easy task, but it was the need of the hour because the existing structure had completed its time period.

0



0







Nawaz facing tough time: Khursheed Shah was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181145-Nawaz-facing-tough-time-Khursheed-Shah/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nawaz facing tough time: Khursheed Shah" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181145-Nawaz-facing-tough-time-Khursheed-Shah.