LAHORE

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf central leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that PTI can never endorse any unconstitutional or undemocratic act.

The mission of the party is to strengthen democracy, institutions and parliament, he said, adding that conspirators would face humiliation when the conspiracy against PTI failed.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader, in a statement issued on Saturday, said corruption was the concern of 20 crore people of the country.

All the corrupt people will be apprehended because the war against corruption under the leadership of Imran Khan will succeed, he said.

He asserted that every demand and act of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was in accordance with the democracy and constitution of Pakistan. He said all the claims against the PTI were a conspiracy.

