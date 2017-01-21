Briefs

Two army copters to supply relief to snow-hit Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Aviation Friday provided two MI-17 helicopters on the request of Balochistan government for carrying out relief operation in snow-hit areas of Kalat division. According to ISPR, these helicopters had so far transported four tonnes of edibles, tents and blankets from Quetta to Khaliqabad, Mangochar and Tehsil Kalat for further distribution among affectees by Provincial Disaster Managment Authority (PDMA) and local administration.

Four drown as boat capsizes in Thatta

THATTA: Four labourers drowned while seven others were rescued by the Pakistan Navy divers after a boat capsized here on Friday. Officials said due to fast blowing wind, a boat with 11 labourers onboard capsized in the Chuhar Jamali locality of Thatta district. The navy divers rescued seven labourers who were shifted to a hospital. Four labourers went missing

and search for them was in progress.

Four sent to jail for deforestation

MINGORA: A local court here on Friday sent four persons, including a village council nazim, to jail for deforestation in Lalko area in Matta tehsil in Swat district.The persons had been arrested on the charges of cutting trees illegally and pleaded guilty.

Students protest torching

of college in S Waziristan

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: Members of the Waziristan Society of Islamia College, Peshawar, Friday staged protest against the reported torching of Government College Wana, South Waziristan and demanded the government to investigate the matter and award exemplary punishment to those involved in it. The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the incident. Speakers on the occasion said it was a matter of shock that homes and government institutions were attacked and set ablaze in the presence of countless checkposts every here and there in the agency.

Roads reopened in Torghar

By our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The district administration of Torghar has reopened roads to all sort of traffic on Friday.Thakot-Judbah and Darband-Judbah roads, which were blocked because of the landsliding during recent rains, were reopened to all sort of traffic.Deputy Commissioner Torghar Pervez Khan, who had directed concerned departments for the immediate reopening of main and link arteries in the district, also visited different areas.

Corps commander visits Swat, Dir

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt Friday visited Swat, Dir and Chitral. He was given briefing on the progress on the establishment of Swat cantonment and relief work being undertaken due to ongoing snow season including construction work on Lowari Tunnel, said an official communiqué. During his two-day visit, the corps commander interacted with troops deployed on the forward posts and expressed satisfaction on operational performance.

Smuggling bids foiled at Torkham

By our correspondent

LANDIKOTAL: The customs authorities at Torkham border on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle gold jewellery worth Rs4.3 million to Afghanistan and arrested an Afghan national. A case was registered for criminal proceedings against the accused.In another raid on Friday, the customs authorities seized 4.6kg charas from another Afghan national named Essa Khan and arrested the accused.

70 held in Mardan operation

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: Army and law-enforcement agencies carried out joint combing operation in Peepal area of Mardan district.A press release said that 70 suspects were arrested in the action while a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

