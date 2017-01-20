Police training centre attack

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday asked the Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) whether the provincial government would follow the Quetta report or not.

Balochistan (IGP) Ahsan Mahboob claimed that his stance over the attack on the police training facility was not heard by the commission that was formed to probe the case. The statement came in Thursday during the hearing of a suo moto case after the Supreme Court (SC) had taken action over a terror attack on police training facility located on the Sariab Road that claimed the lives of at least 61 personnel and left around 117 wounded.

In his statement before the top court, he said that certain issues faced by Balochistan were needed to be addressed on political level. He was made to stand in the dock for ‘eight hours’ and was criticised without being given a chance to be heard, the IGP complained.

Justice Amir Hani Muslim rhetorically asked the police chief to explain who was to be held responsible for the fact that the boundary wall of the centre was shorter than needed and cadets did not carry weapons. The apex court ordered the interior ministry to file reservations about the report of the probe commission that was released last year. It should be noted here that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan received a lot of flak after the commission came up with its findings as the federal minister was held responsible among others for lack of security measures.

0



0







Will govt follow Quetta report or not, asks SC was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180510-Will-govt-follow-Quetta-report-or-not-asks-SC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Will govt follow Quetta report or not, asks SC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180510-Will-govt-follow-Quetta-report-or-not-asks-SC.