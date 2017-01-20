LAHORE: Civil Lines police told the Lahore High Court on Thursday that former office-bearer of PML-N Youth Wing Adnan Sanaullah involved in a gang rape case fled the country.

The Civil Lines SP Investigations stated this before division bench during hearing of a prosecution appeal against bail granted to the suspect by a sessions court following ‘reconciliation’ with the victim party.

The officer said the suspect had flown to Dubai from Islamabad airport on Nov 5, 2016. At this, Additional Prosecutor General Abdul Samad asked the bench to set aside the impugned order of the bail grant. He argued that the suspect misused the concession of bail. Heading the bench Justice Shahid Hameed Dar summoned record of the case from the trial court and adjourned hearing till Jan 27.

The prosecution in its appeal contended that a sessions court granted bail to Adnan Sanaullah after the victim girl tendered an affidavit in his favour. It said the affidavit filed by the girl was a result of pressure exerted on her family by the accused party.

0



0







‘Gang rape accused has fled country’ was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180494-Gang-rape-accused-has-fled-country/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Gang rape accused has fled country’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180494-Gang-rape-accused-has-fled-country.