Bypass for Khuzdar

The RCD highway is a busy road which leads to multiple destinations including North Quetta, South Karachi and Khuzdar. Since the highway leads to several destinations, the traffic on the highway is quite dense. The lives of people in Khuzdar are the most affected since the city has become the central point with the flow of traffic coming from all directions.

Frequent gridlocks have not only disrupted the lives of the people, but they also cause horrible accidents. In this context, the government of Balochistan is requested to approve the construction of a bypass in the eastern part of the city.

Faiz Mohammad

Khuzdar

