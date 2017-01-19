MULTAN: Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi said on Wednesday that he did not speak a single word against the armed forces or the judiciary as he loves both the institutions.

Addressing a press conference at the Multan Press Club here, he said that he just repeated Imran Khan’s words which he spoke against the army and judiciary. “I feel ashamed on quarreling with Federal Minister Khawaja Asif in defence of Imran Khan,” he added.

Hashmi said that four army chiefs in the past had saluted him in the National Assembly and he always honoured him. “Then how can I speak even a word against the armed forces. I love armed forces and respect the judiciary,” he remarked.

He said even he cannot think about a single word against his beloved army or its leadership. He said he can sacrifice his life for the dignity of the armed forces. Makhdoom Javed Hashmi challenged the PTI chief Imran Khan to come and join a live debate on media on his sayings about the army and judiciary. He said Imran revealed to him Gen Tariq’s support during the sit-in and Supreme Court preparations for takeover when the vacation of judges had been cancelled.

Javed Hashmi said that Imran fell from his eyes and he lost honour when he had received Rs 40-50 million from a Patwari for allotting him a party ticket on the Punjab Assembly from Rawalpindi.

