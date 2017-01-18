ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on Tuesday directed the Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate reports of fraud in placing stents in heart patients in Lahore.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the fraud in putting stents in heart patients, a Supreme Court press release issued here said.

The action was taken on reports that the Cardiac Ward of Mayo Hospital, Lahore, and other government hospitals of Punjab are either putting stents in heart patients even when the same were not required or charging patients an exorbitant rate up to Rs180,000 for each stent that actually cost a few thousand rupees.

There were even reports of not implanting stents in patients while they were charged for stents on fake angioplasty.

Taking notice of the issue, the chief justice ordered to call a report on the issue from the DG FIA.

0



0







CJ takes notice of putting fake stents in heart patients was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180038-CJ-takes-notice-of-putting-fake-stents-in-heart-patients/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CJ takes notice of putting fake stents in heart patients" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180038-CJ-takes-notice-of-putting-fake-stents-in-heart-patients.