LAHORE: President Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said the PPP had decided to take to the streets against the government.

Talking to the media, Qamar Zaman Kaira said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party chairman, would lead the rally against the government on January 19, adding the return of Asif Ali Zardari would strengthen the party. Qamar Zaman Kaira demanded the Punjab government provide full security to the PPP leadership.

Kaira said the rulers misled the nation over the Panama Leaks, adding the PM had claimed he wouldn’t seek immunity, but now on what grounds, his lawyer was demanding it.

Kaira said the anti-government campaign could be stronger if Imran Khan sided with the PPP on this issue.

