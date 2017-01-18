The Sindh High Court questioned on Tuesday the status of the political group Pakistan Qaumi Movement which had sought permission for staging a rally in Karachi on January 21 – a call also supported by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Syed Mohammad Iqbal Kazmi, who in the past had filed cases against MQM founder Altaf Hussain and the then Sindh government for their alleged involvement in the May 12, 2007 violence.

The petitioner submitted that the PQM was duly registered with the election commission in 2012 and he had sent an application to the local administration seeking prior permission for staging a rally in Karachi on January 21. He said he wanted to launch a public contact campaign ahead of the rally as was the practice of other political groups.

However, he alleged, the authorities were not granting permission for the rally. Kazmi said while his group had no differences with any political group, yet they were receiving threats.

Therefore, he pleaded to the court to direct the respondents to the PQM to stage the rally.

The court directed the petitioner to first satisfy the court on the maintainability of the petition as well as status of the party and adjourned the hearing till February 7.

