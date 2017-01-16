Salaries to be recovered from four other absent lady teachers

KARACHI: In a bid to cleanse the Education Department of Sindh from ghost teachers, New Secretary Jamal Mustafa Syed has terminated the service of two senior ghost lady teachers, who remained absent from duties since many years.

In same row, four other female ghost teachers also have been awarded minor penalty of the recovery of salaries. All the six teachers belong to Hyderabad district and were deputed to different schools of Latifabad.

According to the notification of Sindh Education Department, a copy of which is available with The News, the female teachers namely Sahar and Farhat, said to be the family members of some highly influential officers of Sindh government, have been dismissed from the service. Moreover, female teachers Rukhsana, Nargis, Sanam and Sabba have been penalised with the recovery of salaries.

Secretary Sindh Education Department Jamal Mustafa Syed confirmed the development and told The News that no absent teacher will be spared and severe action will also be initiated in other districts of Sindh. He said biometric system is working and very soon the department is going to introduce another system to ensure attendances of teachers and other ministerial staff.

The secretary clarified that the department is taking major action against those teachers who were chronic absentees.

“We have given enough opportunity to teachers to make their attendance and performance batter,” he said.

