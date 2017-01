MINGORA: A 10-year-old boy sustained injuries when he was hit by a speeding ambulance in Matta tehsil, police sources said on Sunday. The sources said that the child identified as Abbas was playing outside his home in Pir Killay in Matta tehsil when a speeding ambulance hit him. He sustained critical injuries and was taken to the Matta Hospital.

