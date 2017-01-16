MANSEHRA: A former provincial minister on Sunday quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“We supported Imran Khan to make Pakistan corruption-free, but the policies the PTI pursued caused harm to the country,” said Haq Nawaz Khan while addressing a gathering here.

Federal Minister for Haj and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Mohammad Yousuf and District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam were present on the occasion.

Accusing the Imran Khan-led party of pursuing anti-Pakistan policies, Haq Nawaz said the PTI-led provincial government has been unable to implement its so-called agenda of change.

“I salute to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for putting the country on the path to development and prosperity. He even launched uplift projects in Hazara,” he said. “We should help Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to make the country an Asian Tiger by executing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project,” he added.

Sardar Mohammad Yousuf said PML-N was committed to serving the people in the district. He said that country was rapidly progressing under the great leadership of prime minister and mega development projects were also launched in the district. “Work on natural gas poplines from Mansehra to various areas is underway,” said Yousuf.

