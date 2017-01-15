Islamabad

Traditional breakfast of ‘halwa puri’ has been marked as the most favourite food item during the winter season across the country.

According to a report aired by news channel the demand of favourite breakfast, ‘halwa puri’ has increased manifold with the onset of harsh winter.

The specific outlets are seen crowded with customers.

Many special stalls are offering variety of hot ‘puri’ with ‘channa’ and different kinds of ‘halwas’ in markets and bazaars so that people can enjoy the savvy food easily.

In winter intake of oily and rich energy food is the most favourite which not only keeps the body temperature warm but also liked by people especially on weekends said a youngster Danish Tahir at ‘halwa puri’ shop.

A few shops famous for traditional foods offer it daily throughout the year while others sell it at weekends or during winters only he added.

Ayesha Usman, a young girl said we are five friends and during exams preparations we go for breakfast at any ‘halwa puri’ shop a feast for us after tiring studies the whole night.

Another customer Humaira Ikram said If I am on duty on weekend my colleagues ask me to bring fresh crispy ‘puri’ with ‘halwa’ and ‘channa’ for breakfast and we enjoy it together.

She further said on off day families have time to sit together so enjoying traditional foods is a major attraction.

