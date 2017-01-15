LAHORE

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said the position of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family in offshore companies had become crystal clear after the arguments of the JI counsel before the Supreme Court and a foreign media report.

Talking to media at Mansoora Saturday evening, he said the prime minister’s family had admitted ownership of their offshore companies but did not give the source of their wealth.

He said the burden of proof regarding the wealth was on the prime minister and if his family failed to produce documents about their wealth, it would be presumed that their wealth had been amassed through loot and plunder.

Siraj said,” The elephant of corruption stood before the court but if the court wanted more proof, it could be obtained through the ultrasound and CT Scan of the elephant”. Sirajul Haq said it was also a test of the court whether it could recover the plundered wealth from the ruling family.

The JI chief reposed his confidence in the court and said he was sure that the court would play a historic role in ending corruption in the country and would not let the corrupt escape unpunished.

To a question, he said the court remarks about JI leadership’s honesty had further increased the responsibility of JI leaders and its workers and they should try to keep their record neat and clean.

foreign debt: Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf former Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry has criticised the PML-N government for trapping the nation in massive foreign loan.

Addressing a ceremony on Saturday, Ejaz Chaudhry said that within three years, the volume of debt on Pakistan had increased considerably and now once again, by seeking a loan of over $33 billion, the rulers had multiplied the woes of the nation.

Ejaz Chaudhry said the nation was paying for the misdeeds and corruption of the rulers, adding that the country never sought that much foreign loan within 70 years of its history what the Sharif government had taken under its rule. He said the only focus of Sharif family was to accumulate wealth for their personal gains.

