NEW YORK: Super-middleweight supremacy will be on the line Saturday (today) when World Boxing Council champion Badou Jack and International Boxing Federation title-holder James DeGale clash in New York.

And there´s no shortage of confidence in either camp ahead of the showdown that´s been in the works since both posted victories in Washington in April.

“This is champion versus champion. It´s finally here. I´m going to put on a great show and become the unified champion, no matter what it takes,” said Jack, the US-based Swede who brings a record of 21-1 with 1 drawn and 12 knockouts to the bout.

“I´m going to be the better fighter,” added Jack, a protege of unbeaten champion turned promoter Floyd Mayweather. “If I get an opportunity to land something that can change the fight, I´m going to take my chance ... I believe I can knock anybody out who gets in the ring with me.

“If you don´t believe that in yourself, then you´re in the wrong sport. I´m not expecting an easy fight, but I´ll do whatever it takes to win.”

But in DeGale, the first Briton to win both Olympic gold and a professional world title, Jack faces a fighter who has proved himself a road warrior.

DeGale´s most recent three victories have all come in North America — a streak he is confident of extending.

