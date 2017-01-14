KARACHI: WAPDA wore both the crowns of the men’s and women’s team events on the second day of the National Badminton Championship here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Friday.

In the men’s team event, WAPDA defended the title after beating National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), while in the women’s team event slots, WAPDA dethroned NBP to emerge as the strongest side of the country.

Results:

Men’s team event final: WAPDA bt NBP by 3-2; Murad Ali (NBP) bt Irfan Saeed (WAPDA) 3-1 (21-17, 19-21, 21-16), Kashif & Rizwan (NBP) bt Awais & Atiq 2-0 (21-17, 21-12), Azeem (WAPDA) bt Sabir (NBP) 2-0 (21-10, 21-12), Azeem & Irfan (WAPDA) got walk-over against Murad & Ejaz (NBP), Awais (WAPDA) bt Rizwan 2-0 (21-19, 21-10); Men’s team event semi-finals: NBP bt SNGPL 3-1; Kashif Ali & Rizwan (NBP) bt Anjum Basheer & Arsalan Khan 2-0 (21-11, 21-13), Murad Ali (NBP) bt Ahmed Tariq 2-0 (21-15, 21-08), Mohammad Ejaz & Murad (NBP) bt Talha Khalid & Ahmed 2-0 (21-15, 21-19), Anjum Basheer (SNGPL) bt Herrison Brent (21-09, 21-15), WAPDA bt HEC 3-0, Abdul Rehman (WAPDA) bt Ammar Ali 2-0 (21-17, 21-18), Atique Chaudhry & Awais Zahid (WAPDA) bt Ahsan Rana & Akif 2-0 ( 21-16, 21-12), Irfan Saeed (WAPDA) bt Raja Hasnain 2-1 (21-15, 17-21 ,21-15); Women’s team event final:

WAPDA bt NBP 3-0; Khizra Rasheed (WAPDA) bt Palwasha Bashir 2-0 (21-18, 21-17), Mahoor Shahzad & Saima Waqas (WAPDA) bt Ayesha Akram & Sara Khan 2-0 (21-8, 21-18), Mahoor Shahzad (WAPDA) bt Ayesha Akram 2-0 (21-5, 21-8); Women’s team event semi-finals: WAPDA bt Sindh 3-0; Najma (WAPDA) bt Huma Jawaid 2-0 (21-7, 21-10), Mahoor & Saima (WAPDA) bt Najma & Marium 2-0 (21-6, 21-7) Mahoor (WAPDA) bt Mehwish 2-0 (21-6, 21-8); NBP bt Army 3-0: Palwasha & Sara Momin (NBP) bt Sofia & Nazia 2-0 (21-8, 21-10), Palwasha (NBP) bt Arfa Hassan 2-0 (21-6, 21-10) Aisha & Sara Khan (NBP) bt Arfa Hassan & Aqsa Hassan 2-0 (21-8, 21-6), Laiba (Punjab) bt Urooj 2-1 (21-15, 11-21, 21-14)

