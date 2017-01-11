Leader opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurhseed Shah on Tuesday praised the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) saying it was an honourable institution which had produced great leaders.

This he observed during a visit of SMIU students, on Shah’s invitation, to the Parliament House, Islamabad. The delegation comprising students, faculty and staff members was on a visit to the National Assembly under the National Leadership Programme (NLP) 2016-17; the delegation would also visit other national institutions in Islamabad.

Shah advised students to prioritise their studies since it was them who would be leading the nation tomorrow. The opposition leader also said that an educated person can understand the sensitivity of issues. “They are well aware about the reasons, parameters, effects and consequences of the issues, and can, hence, attend to them properly,” he claimed.

Appreciating the NLP, the opposition leader further said that reading curricular books and other literature as well as an exposure to social activities was equally important for composite intellectual development of a student. He observed that these activities provide students different perspective on issues and broaden their vision. Shah stressed upon working hard to acquire knowledge which could resolve an issue.

0



0







Khursheed Shah meets SMIU students, praises varsity was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178274-Khursheed-Shah-meets-SMIU-students-praises-varsity/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Khursheed Shah meets SMIU students, praises varsity" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178274-Khursheed-Shah-meets-SMIU-students-praises-varsity.