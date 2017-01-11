KARACHI: Pakistan Throwball Federation is organising All Pakistan School and College Girls Throwball Championship 2017 at Lahore College for Women in Lahore from January 24 to 26.

A total of 35 schools, colleges and universities will participate in the event.

The competitions will be held in two categories: Junior Level U17 and Senior Level U25.

The tournament offers prize purse of Rs100,000 for the winners and Rs50,000 for the runner-up separately in each category.

PTF will also pick the national team during the tournament for 7th Asian Throwball Championship 2017, which will be held in Karachi in April.

