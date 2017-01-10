KARACHI: Top seeded players began their campaigns on a winning note in Bank Al-Falah Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tennis 2017 which started at PTF Complex in Islamabad on Monday.

Top seed Sara Mansoor outplayed Mahnoor Sohail in straight sets. Former national number one Sara Mahboob Khan had similar result in her first match against Zarghoona Khalil.

Sara Bano competed well before she went down against Shimza Tahir.

Other players who won their first round matches of ladies singles include Shahida Farooq, Khunsha Babar, Mahin Aftab, Meheq Khokhar and Esha Jawad.

