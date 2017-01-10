KARACHI: Pakistan’s top players will be among the 100 shuttlers who will take part in the National Badminton Championship which starts here at the PSB Coaching Centre from Thursday.

A senior official of Pakistan Badminton Federation told ‘The News’ that players from provinces, 10 departments, Islamabad and FATA would be fielding their players in the competition which would be held till January 17.

Palwasha Bashir of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is the defending champion in women singles crown. Awais Zahid of WAPDA will defend his men’s singles title.

NBP will defend the team event title. WAPDA were the runners-up of the last event.

The official said that the federation had been able to get sponsors. The provincial teams will stay at the PSB Coaching Centre hostel.

