LAHORE

A special committee constituted to design legal framework for the proposed “Punjab Industrial Regulatory Authority” has finalised its recommendations in a meeting held Monday at ACS Conference Rooms, Civil Secretariat Lahore.

Addl. Chief Secretary Punjab Shmail Ahmad Khawaja presided over the meeting.

The meeting has recommended that all industrial units in industrial estates and working under the Punjab Small Industries Corporation along with thousands of other industrial units working in the jurisdiction of development authorities and tehsil municipal administrations all over the Punjab will get their site plans approved from the Building Control Authorities and all the building control authorities would notify special building bylaws and regulations regarding structural stability and occupational safety arrangements while the proposed “Punjab Industrial Regulatory Authority” will oversee the enforcement of all these bylaws.

The draft recommendations have been finalised in line with Pakistan Standards Control documents prepared by Pakistan Engineering Council.

They will be sent to the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his approval after which the draft bill would be tabled before the Punjab Assembly for promulgation.

The stakeholders, who participated in the meeting included Secretary Industries Punjab Mujtaba Paracha, Secretary Irrigation Saif Anjum, Secretary Regulation Dr. Muhammad Saleh Tahir, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Javed Saleem Qureshi, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation Bilal Ahmad Butt, Special Secretary Local Government Ms. Sarah Aslam, CEO Punjab Industrial Development and Management Company Iftikhar Hussain along with the senior representatives from Faisalabad Industrial Development and Management Company, Labour Department and Law Department Punjab.

