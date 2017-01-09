Using gas geysers in bathrooms without safety measures can be risky

Islamabad

The use of instant gas geysers in bathrooms to get hot water quickly has become popular because of being cost effective though it may be risky and can claim life if proper safety measures are not followed.

It is important that last year in winter, nearly a 100 cases of gas poisoning were reported at public sector healthcare facilities of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi mainly because of gas leakage from instant geysers. Also over 60 cases of paralysis due to gas leakage from instant geysers were reported in hospitals in the federal capital last winter.

Health experts say that after fall in temperature, it is need of the time to make public aware of the hazards, the instant gas geysers can cause because of leakage of gas or because of poor ventilation systems in the bathrooms.

Many people have started using gas geysers which are connected to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and the gas inside is a combination of butane and propane. Usually on combustion, it produces carbon dioxide and water. But when placed inside a stuffy bathroom, with little oxygen, it results in release of carbon monoxide (CO). This leads to lack of oxygen supply to the body and an increased intake of carbon monoxide. Altering the temperature frequently while the geyser is on can lead to incomplete combustion thus emitting poisonous gases and it may cause severe gas poisoning including carbon monoxide poisoning that may lead one to death.

Health experts say that while using such heaters, there should be sufficient ventilation and proper safety measures must be followed.

The incomplete combustion in gas geysers leading to release of lethal gases like carbon monoxide causes what is called as gas geyser syndrome and according to many health experts, it is fatal if a patient is presented late to a hospital and in case of recovery even, the damage can be severe.

In case of leakage of Sui Gas from a gas geyser, Methane and in case of Liquefied Petroleum Gas leakage, Propane or Butane poisoning causes paralysis that is reversible in many cases but after timely response and proper treatment, said Medical Specialist at Intensive Care Unit of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Muhammad Haroon while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

He said the LPG cylinders attached with instant geysers contain mixtures of hydrocarbon gases that are extremely inflammable. These act by directly inhibiting the neuromuscular impulse transmission causing sudden flaccid paralysis that progress in descending direction from face to toes, he said.

He explained that in case of excessive amount of these gases, the symptoms start by double vision, blurred visual fields, headache and dizziness that are later followed by sudden progressive paralysis. If the patient is not rescued in time, he can go into autonomic dysreflexia causing sudden increase in heart rate and blood pressure, he said. Dysreflexia is a life threatening condition and is considered as medical emergency.

It is worth mentioning here that Butane is produced from raw natural gas in nonfatal cases, it may affect the heart and brain while propane gas that is not lethal in small doses, can be fatal in high concentrations in poorly-ventilated areas like bathrooms.

On preventive measures, health experts say that the gas geyser should not be switched on after locking the bathroom from inside, ventilation should be kept open and gap should be maintained between two people taking bath to avoid increase in the carbon monoxide density.

It is also suggested that gas geyser unit should be placed outside the bathroom with a hose of hot water going inside. Gas geyser switch should ideally be at such a height that it can be switched off easily. These precautions can decrease the incidence, mortality, and morbidity due to accidental CO poisoning.

To a query, Dr. Haroon said in case of gas leakage and or stay for longer period of time in a bathroom that is not well ventilated, Carbon dioxide gas is retained in the body and oxygen levels deteriorate to dangerous limits causing permanent brain damage and death.

He added inhaling of carbon monoxide causes heart rhythm disorders, fits, loss of vision, brain swelling and multi-organ failure if the victim is not given medical aid in time.

Talking of the first aid remedies, he said such victim should be removed immediately from the source to open air and should be taken to the nearest hospital as early as possible. Water or food should not be given to like victims for at least 12 to 24 hours. Some of the victims need artificial assisted breathing by means of mechanical ventilator so a victim must be moved toemergency department immediately, said Dr. Haroon.

