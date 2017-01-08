By our correspondent

LAHORE: The Shaikh Zayed Hospital administration has issued appointment orders of 200 nurses on a regular basis after following a merit-based procedure of recruitment.

According to press release issued here on Saturday, there was acute shortage of nurses due to operationalisation of different wards on second floor of the hospital. “The posting of nurses will help improve the healthcare services to the patients in the hospital,” says a spokesman for the hospital.

