MNA asks Zardari to call APC on bill against forced conversion

Pakistan Hindu Council patron-in-chief MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has asked Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to call an all-parties conference in Sindh to review the anti-forced conversion bill.

Speaking on the reports Sindh Governor Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui had not ratified the provincial assembly’s Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Bill, Hindu parliamentarian Dr Vankwani said a bill that was unanimously passed could not be called controversial and the motive behind the law was to prevent the kidnapping and forced conversion of teenage Hindu girls.

He noted that no civilised society would allow its underage citizens to drive, smoke, apply for regular employment, marry, or obtain a driving licence. “The return of the unanimously approved bill would not only increase the sense of insecurity among non-Muslim citizens, but also raise a question mark about Pakistan’s parliamentary system on an international level,” he added. Dr Vankwani said the Pakistan Hindu Council had never opposed religious conversion as a result of preaching or studying the religion but the real issue was the safety of the juvenile Hindu girls who were abducted, forced to convert and thus separated from their parents.

“In Islamic countries like Malaysia, the consent of parents of youngsters under 18 for religion conversion is necessary according to the laws there,” he added.

Commenting on the protests by religious parties, he said he respected the followers of every religion and was ready to play a proactive role to remove the concerns of all stakeholders.

He said the Pakistan Hindu Council highly encouraged debate and dialogue between parliamentary parties.

“Keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, I would like to suggest to PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari to call an all-parties conference so that mutual consensus could be made after listening to the viewpoints of the Pakistan Hindu Council and other religious parties”

