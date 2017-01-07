KARACHI: Subh-e-Nau Ladies Tennis Championship, which was to commence from January 5, has been re-scheduled due to persistent rains in the capital and it will now be played from January 9 to 12.

Tournament organisers waited for a day to start the event after the first day was washed out on Thursday. But the persistent rains forced the tournament to be postponed for the next three days.

The event will now begin from Monday at the PTF Complex in Islamabad.

Subh-e-Nau has announced that it will pay daily allowances to outstation players for washed out days.

0



0







Rain forces organisers to postpone tennis championship was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177372-Rain-forces-organisers-to-postpone-tennis-championship/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rain forces organisers to postpone tennis championship" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177372-Rain-forces-organisers-to-postpone-tennis-championship.