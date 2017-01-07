Khuzdar is the second biggest city of Balochistan in terms of population after Quetta. A few years ago, a scheme for supplying gas from Dadu, Sindh through a pipeline to Khuzdar was approved by the then government of Balochistan. Unfortunately, the scheme was rejected without a reason.

The concerned authorities are requested to consider the matter seriously and carry out the necessary work. Gas supply will not only put an end to the miseries of the people of Khuzdar, but it will also help in developing the trust of the people in the government.

Faiz Mohammad Hasni

Bazgeer Khuzdar

0



0







From Dadu to Khuzdar was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177280-From-Dadu-to-Khuzdar/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "From Dadu to Khuzdar" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177280-From-Dadu-to-Khuzdar.