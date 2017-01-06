ABBOTTABAD: A resident of Gulshan Iqbal locality here on Wednesday asked the inspector general of police (IGP) to take action against the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Galiyat for implicating him and his wife in a fake case.

Talking to reporters, Sardar Muhammad Shabbir said that DSP Jamilur Rehman registered fake case against him and his wife and put them behind bars in October last year.

“The DSP is hand-in-glove with our rivals with whom we have a land dispute. We have also filed a complaint against the official in question with the provincial ombudsman in Peshawar,” he maintained.

He alleged the DSP threatened him with dire consequences if he didn’t withdraw the complaint. “An inquiry was ordered against the official, but it was not conducted in an impartial manner as those probing the matter favoured him,” he alleged.

He asked the IGP to order an impartial probe against the official to provide him justice or else he would commit self-immolation in protest.The DSP’s version about the allegations against him could not be obtained.

