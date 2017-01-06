Islamabad

Javed Malik, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Bahrain has said that King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences would be a great symbol of friendship between Pakistan and Bahrain and would be established as state of the art institution that would impart world class medical education to its students, says a press release.

Ambassador Javed Malik was speaking after his meeting with His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa the brother of His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa who is visiting Islamabad for the foundation stone ceremony of the project.

Speaking about the project, Ambassador Javed Malik said that " King Hamad University is a wonderful gift from the King of Bahrain and in addition to building a iconic building it would also bring to Pakistan a world class medical education accredited by the prestigious Royal College of Surgeons Ireland, University of Nursing, offering graduate and post graduate programs in the medical field.

The ambassador said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has a vision to raise the level of standards of health in Pakistan and such a project would certainly add value to the vision of Prime Minister who has recently announced plans to build hospitals across Pakistan.

Ambassador Javed Malik added that a high-level team representing King Hamad University Hospital Bahrain is visiting Pakistan and would give a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on 6th January in Islamabad and every effort is being made to start the project soon. He expressed his deep appreciation to His Majesty, the government and people of Bahrain for this project and said that this shows the depth of strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Kingdom of Bahrain.

