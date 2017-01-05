KARACHI: Former Pakistan badminton coach Raziuddin Ahmed on Wednesday blasted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association for displaying banners carrying the picture of Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal during a provincial event at Peshawar a few days ago.

“It is very sad that KP Badminton Association forgot to promote international stars of Pakistan at the 5th KP Badminton Championship at Tariq Wadood Badminton Hall at the Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar,” Razi told ‘The News’.

“Posting the picture of an Indian badminton player on the banners of the championship really put the head of the badminton community in Pakistan down,” he said.

He added that instead of printing the picture of the Indian player the organisers should have given the pictures of national badminton stars Rizwan Azam, Kashif Sulehri, Palwasha Bashir, former legend Tariq Wadood and highly talented Murad Ali.

Razi said India did not feature in the recently-held Pakistan International Badminton tournament at Islamabad with on the pretext of border tensions.

He said on the other side India did not waste time in taking action against a fan wearing a shirt of Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi.

“India also did not issue visas to our national junior hockey team for featuring in the World Junior Championship. I am surprised why KP Badminton Association has done this. The organisers should apologise to the national heroes of the game who have been humiliated through the shameful act,” he said.

