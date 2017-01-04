IGP forms centralised reexamination committee on directives of apex court

On the directives of the apex court, the Sindh IGP formed a “centralised reexamination committee” on Tuesday to conduct eligibility tests wherein the candidates who were appointed as constables through a recruitment process marred with irregularities between 2012 and 2015 and later were dismissed will appear.

The committee will be headed by additional IG counter-terrorism department Sanaullah Abbasi.

These candidates were dismissed following an inquiry conducted by a team of senior officers against illegal re-cruitments during 2012 and 2015.

The tests will include all those taken during the current general recruitment 2016 including physical tests and a written test through the National Testing Service.

The candidates’ age will be determined on the basis of the cut-off date when they were actually recruited.

Those who were injured or suffered from a medical problem during their previous service in the police department will be exempted from the running test.

The committee will complete its task within three months.

The other members of the committee will two officers of the DIG and two officers of the SSP rank.

The recruitment process will be initiated after publishing an advertisement in widely published English, Urdu and Sindhi newspapers.

The recruitment will be confined only to police personnel employed between 2012 and 2015 and no other candidate will be part of the process.

