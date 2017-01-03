RAWALPINDI: Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain Lt Gen Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ here on Monday. According to ISPR, the visiting dignitary congratulated General Qamar Javed Bajwa on assumption of command of the Pakistan Army.Matters related to regional security and professional interests were discussed.

