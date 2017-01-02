OKARA: A health department team along with police raided and booked six people, including two women, under the Drug Act for running their clinics illegally in separate incidents. The dealth department team comprising Deputy District Health Officer Dr Shabbir Ahmad Chishti, District Drug Controller Malik Irfan Munir and their staff raided various quack clinics at Depalpur and sealed the clinics of Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Ahmad, Ilam Din, Atta, Kalsoom and Nasreen in the villages near Bridge Sohag. The accused were not only running their clinics illegally but also providing ultrasound services to the rural people without having any certificate or degree. The team also sealed the clinics under the Drug Act and challans were sent to the Drug Court and the Punjab Healthcare Commission, Lahore.

