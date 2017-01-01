Briefs

Impostor booked for threatening inspector in Okara

By our correspondent

OKARA: Police booked an imposter on charges of making threatening telephone calls to a police inspector on Saturday. Reportedly, an unidentified man introduced himself as an officer of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on phone call No 042-037352306 to Inspector Malik Tasawar Ali of the DPO Office and asked him not to arrest Rashid Ali and Murtaza of Bahmaniwala, otherwise, he would be kidnapped and even his body would not be traced. The B-Division Police have registered a case against the impostor.

IDPs’ repatriation schedule announced

By our correspondent

WANA: The political administration of South Waziristan and Pak Army have announced the schedule for the return of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native areas. Officials said that IDPs from the Bhittani tribe would return to South Waziristan from January 1 to 2 while the people belonging to Sarwakai Tehsil would start returning to their areas from January 3 to 8. The return process of the IDPs hailing from Tiarza tehsil would be carried out from January 16 to 22. The residents of Ladha, Kanigaram and Makeen would be sent back from January 23 to 29. The IDPs have been directed to get themselves registered at the Khargi area in the Frontier Region Tank.

CIA police solved 21 blind murder cases in Gujranwala

By our correspondent

GUJRANWALA: The CIA police solved 21 blind murder cases and arrested 53 gangs in 2016. Giving details, DSP CIA police Imran Abbas said that the CIA recovered Rs80.5 million in cash, 80 motorcycles and 23 cars from the accused persons. He said that 22 accused involved in heinous crimes were killed during 15 police encounters in 2016.

He said that the police also arrested 67 proclaimed offenders during a campaign while a huge quantity of narcotics was also seized during the year 2016. The CIA police also recovered 380 illegal weapons from the culprits during the year, he informed.

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Muhammad Najib Saturday wrote to the DPO to register a case against a Pirmahal municipal councillor.

Pirmahal municipal councillor Sheikh Raza Hussain Guddoo and his accomplices Manzoor Ahmad and Muhammad Ali are accused of capturing of 20-marla state land in Shadman Colony of Pirmahal. The AC maintained in the letter that the accused were restrained from capturing the land but they ignored authorities' warning.

BATKHELA: A man was killed when the wall of a school fell on him in the Aladhand area in Malakand Agency on Saturday, official sources said. They said that labourers were busy demolishing the old building of the Government High School No-1 in Aladhand area when a wall fell on one of the labourers identified as Fazle Wahid.

PESHAWAR: Two brothers died while the condition of 16 others deteriorated after eating ‘poisonous kheer’ here on Saturday.An official of the Rescue 1122 said two brothers identified as Munir Ahmad and Zahid Hussain died after consuming ‘kheer’ which is a dessert made from rice. Another 16 persons started vomiting after eating the sweet dish in the Asia Gate locality in the city. The officials said those who fell ill were rushed to a hospital where one of them was stated to be in a critical condition.

